ST. ALBANS — There are a lot of ways to give back to your community these days, but did you know you can make the time you spend in the digital world meaningful to those in need?
Be a ‘Smile’ shopper
If you’re shopping on Amazon, you can support local charities by doing your shopping through smile.amazon.com. When you use that link, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. Those organizations often have their own direct smile.amazon link. You can call the organization and ask for that link. If you don’t have the direct link, you can search for local organizations at smile.amazon.com and select one before you make a purchase. Some local organizations listed at smile.amazon.com include:
- Franklin County Home Health Agency
- American Mothers
- Northwest Vermont Rail Trail Council
- Saint Albans Museum
- Samaritan House
Start a fundraiser
If you are in Facebook, take a moment to make your social network work for the organizations that serve your community by creating a fundraiser. A fundraiser is easy to set up and can be done two ways. You can go to your personal profile page and click the plus sign next to your name. That button allows your to create things like events and fundraisers. When you select “fundraiser,” you will be directed to select a nonprofit.
If you already follow a nonprofit that you want to support, you can go directly to the organization’s Facebook page and scroll down to find the “Create Fundraiser” button in the left sidebar of the page.
From there, you can set up the specific details of your fundraiser, such as how much you want to raise and when it will end. Be sure to fill in the section about why you are raising money so your friends can see how much the organization means to you and your community.
