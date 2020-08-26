ST. ALBANS — If you love racing or just enjoy learning about Vermont history, you can join the Saint Albans Museum on Aug. 27 for the virtual presentation “Anything for Speed.”
The presentation will be given by Amanda Gustin, Public Program Manager at the Vermont Historical Society. Gustin will discuss Vermont’s more than 100 years of racing history on mountainsides, drag strips, fairgrounds and tracks. SAM says the story is full of colorful personalities, innovative design, and tight-knit communities from around the Green Mountains.
There is no charge to attend, and registration is requested at www.stamuseum.org/event/speed.
A Zoom link will be provided following registration. Support for the program is provided by Peoples Trust Company, as well as cultural relief grant funding from the Vermont Humanities Council and the Vermont Arts Council.