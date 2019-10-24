ST. ALBANS – Catherine Dimitruk was recently elected to the Energy Co-op of Vermont board for a three-year term. She is one of four board members elected at the Co-op’s annual meeting on Oct. 22.
Dimitruk is the executive director of the St. Albans-based Northwest Regional Planning Commission, where she coordinates regional approaches to land use, emergency preparedness, environmental conservation, transportation networks, economic development and energy.
The other newly elected board members include Sarah Wolfe, communications specialist at VEIC; Deanna Paluba, director of human resources for the City of Burlington; and Michelle Hobbs, a member of the ICF Spark Labs facilitation team.
The Energy Co-op of Vermont is a nonprofit cooperative serving about 2,700 members and customers in northwest and central Vermont.