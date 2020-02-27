On the morning of Feb. 14, shouts of counting to 100, music, and celebration could be heard coming from Kindergarten rooms at St. Albans City School. Streamers and banners reading “I am 100 Days Smarter” hung from the doors. Children arrived at school, happy to put on their handmade 100-Days crowns, and a few of them even created shirts for 100 Day with their families at home. One student’s shirt had 100 hearts on it and another student’s shirt displayed 100 pom poms, all in the spirit of a shared celebration of 100 Days of hard work at school, which everyone contributed to.
Some of the activities that students participated in that day were grouping objects into groups of 10 to make 100, dancing and moving while counting to 100 in song, writing as many numbers as they could to 100, playing games using 100 charts, and creating necklaces with 100 fruit loops. The academics surrounding this celebration seemed limitless.
“Students were actively involved in understanding how to start counting at a different number to 100, patterns to 100, and using strategies and tools to count to 100 by tens,” Tony Lewis of team Adventurers said.
Students in some classrooms also were invited to bring in 100 food items to contribute to making a community gorp to eat for the 100 Days celebration. Some of the items included cereal, pretzels, raisins and marshmallows. Everyone brought in something different and unique that was pre-counted with their families at home.
Riley Cheney of the Dreamers team said:
I brought in some heart candies. They were different colors and I brought in 100 of them. Mom helped me count them at home. We did a song about counting to 100.
What was witnessed this day, was a celebration that focused on something that had been accomplished by each child and collectively represented the equity that is promoted at St. Albans City School. Each student had the opportunity to have been building community and learning about what it meant to be a valued and positively contributing member to their school community. It was something for everyone to celebrate. The 100 Days of learning project was an accomplishment to rejoice in. The learning around this celebration extended beyond the classroom; as Educational Support Professional Rie Asato-Ditch remarked:
I think this celebration motivated students to practice counting at home in regards to preparing the snack at home they were invited to bring in. The students were able to bring in their favorite snack to share with their friends. We read books about 100 days of learning that were inspiring. The children enjoyed celebrating with their class family.
“The crown looked like a round thing, we had pieces that went over and under. There were 10 strips with 10 dots on them. It made 100 dots! We made necklaces with cereal, 100 pieces, and I loved it!” Kindergartener Gyles Childresss of the Navigator team said.
Overall, this project was an opportunity for all students to celebrate something universal; their learning. It was an exciting chance to deepen their understanding of the concept of counting to 100, while creating a communal celebration and tradition in Kindergarten that they now have a shared experience of, and memories made.