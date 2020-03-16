John Gergely was retired: no longer. John is a Micro-business Coach with CVOEO. He works 18 hours a week. John came from the for profit finance world. 3 months after retiring “I felt uneasy, disconnected. I was reading the book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond. The first day I looked for postings in non-profit arenas I saw the ad for a part-time Microbusiness coach. I couldn’t believe it. This was it.” And it is.
“That I own my own business! Teach yoga to persons at the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County, people in recovery, the senior population, LUND, persons with trauma, person still in active addition, I have my own apartment, pay my bills and have a savings account!! ALL due to this program & John!! John was fantastic!! The staff is knowledgeable, caring, willing to help me achieve my dream and believe in myself again.” Krista Marzewski.
Microbusiness is defined as an enterprise with fewer than five employees, including the owner and represents 92% of all U.S. businesses.
Erin Ostreicher started working with flowers at a young age, seeking jobs in grocery store flower departments and entry level positions in flower shops. As a young woman, she launched her own floral business, Nectar and Roots. She discovered Financial Futures Micro Business Development Program (MBDP) in May of 2014. She says of her Business Coach, Simeon Geigel: “Simeon is kind of like a therapist for business. Every time I come to him, I’m going to walk away with something new – a new development. I can get as much out of [meeting with him] and then some as what I bring to the table. I don’t know of anyone else who takes that question-based, interview-style that keeps me engaged in thinking through the process.” Five years into her work with Simeon, Erin describes herself as being in a “good spot.” The business has grown to her desired size. It has become her full-time work. Her success is so strong that she was named the Vermont Small Business Administration 2019 Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Simeon has been a Micro-Business counselor for 21 years.
There is a reason that this CVOEO Program is called Financial Futures. Financial Futures serves to build futures by increasing financial capability, stability, and household assets. Our blended approach to classes, financial coaching and business counseling is combined with tools and services. Credit pulls, matched savings incentives and access to secured credit cards provide entry points for those wanting immediate support and a path forward for those wishing to continue with us over time.
Kathryn, Asma, Gillian, John and Simeon have a combined 49 years of service. This past year they worked with 821 unique individuals. 13% of those people are New Americans. 23% of those individuals have disabilities, 34% of those individuals are high school graduates and 40% are unemployed. Their financial futures are before them and before us.