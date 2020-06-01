BURLINGTON / FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) has named Paul Dragon as the agency’s new executive director.
Over the past 15 years, Dragon has worked at the Agency of Human Services in several roles, including the Deputy Secretary for the Agency, the Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, and currently as the Director for Field Services. In each of these roles Dragon has sought to bring the Agency’s vision of holistic and integrated services to Vermonters. As the Director of the Healthcare for the Homeless Program in Burlington, he led the development of the Safe Harbor Clinic and the Pearl Street Clinic.
CVOEO’s mission, based on “bridging gaps and building futures,” offers a group of programs in Vermont that includes specific services for residents of Franklin County experiencing hardship. Those service address housing needs, food insecurity, and fuel needs. In addition, CVOEO offers residents help through programs that build financial security.
Speaking on behalf of the CVOEO board of directors, Nina Harrington, President of the Board of Directors, said in a statement: “We are thrilled that Paul has accepted our offer to lead CVOEO into the future. He has the skills to help us realize our strategic objectives in the context of our overall mission. We are confident in his commitment to economic, social and racial justice as well as his belief in the value and dignity of the people we serve.”
Dragon’s commitment to ending poverty, promoting equity and building an inclusive community started as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali West Africa when he realized there needs to be an “ecological approach to building community that includes not only health care and social justice, but a deep connection and respect for the environment and all its inhabitants.”
Dragon lives with his wife and three children in Underhill, Vt. He spends his spare time as a volunteer handler for rescue dogs, and his hobbies and interests include hiking, running, cross country skiing and reading. When asked what drew him to CVOEO, Dragon said, “It is the organization’s long and storied commitment to social justice and the belief that community action agencies are catalysts for change.” He added that, “true strength and creativity comes from within a community of diverse ideas and experiences, and I am excited and honored to be a part of this organization and the communities it represents.”
His accolades include:
- the Agency of Human Services Beacon Award for Leadership
- the Agency of Human Services Results-Oriented Award
- the Partner in Social Justice Award from the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
- the University of Vermont Herman B. Meyers Excellence in Doctoral Policy Research Award