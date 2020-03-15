ST. ALBANS CITY – William T. Counos, II, partner in the St. Albans City law firm of Kissane Associates, has been elected by the Vermont Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) as its national board representative.
ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members of this prestigious invitation-only group are selected based upon their trial skills, professionalism, integrity and civility. At the time of induction in 2011, Counos was required to have tried at least 25 civil trials to verdict.
More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.
“ABOTA is one of the nation’s most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism and the principles of the legal profession, and I’m honored to be a part of this select group” Counos said.
Counos represents those individuals who have suffered injuries from a variety of circumstances including workplace injuries, automobile collisions, premises liability, medical negligence and wrongful death actions. He also represents employees in wrongful discrimination cases.
Counos is a member of Vermont Bar Association, a member and past president of the Franklin/Grand Isle Counties Bar Association, a member and past president of the Vermont Association for Justice, a past president of the Vermont Chapter of ABOTA, has earned recognition by Lawyers of Distinction and is listed by the Legal Network in Top Lawyers in Vermont.