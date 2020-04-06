The beauty of the night sky was something to marvel at. I lived out in the country three miles away from the nearest town. There was no air pollution so I could easily see every star in the galaxy, or so it seemed. I could easily make out Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, but I could not find Orion for the life of me. It was easy for me to get distracted from my task. The view was magnificent. I tried to keep trudging along and put the massive bag in the bed of my truck. It had been a peculiar day. I hadn’t been myself for the past few months and today was the culmination of a lot of different factors. When I went to the doctor, he told me nothing was wrong and that I looked as “healthy as a horse”. I think he was lying to me. My wife was always supportive and never pried too much. Until today. She told me that I was acting erratic and that she wanted to spend the night away from me down the road. I did not handle it well. I asked if she ever really loved me? If she even cared about me? She said she felt kidnapped.
I snapped.
Now I found myself out by my truck, staring at the stars.
I saw blue lights approaching me and sirens blaring.
Eight cop cars stop in my driveway and every cop points a gun at me. I hear a man on a megaphone.
“Sir, is your name Dale Morton?”
“Yes,” I replied.
“Mr. Morton, do you happen to know the current location of Mrs. Jennifer Folger?”
“My wife?” I questioned.
“Sir?” The officer became tense. “Mrs. Folger lives down the road a mile and a half is married to Mr. Ernie Folger,”
“No. We have been married for years now.”
“Sir, I’m gonna need you to approach me with your hands above your head!” The officer barked.
“Ummm. Ok.”
As Mr. Morton approached, he reached into his coat for a cigarette.
“He’s got a gun!” one of the officers yelled. “Open fire!”
Gunshots rang out and there laid the corpse of Dale Morton. It was as simple and as quick as that.
Poor Ernie Folger sat on his couch four nights later, and turned on the news and saw what he had already knew.
He quickly turned off the TV.
Dale Morton had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He had kidnapped Mrs. Folger and was convinced that they were married. She could not escape and was ultimately killed. Later found in a body bag, in the back of Mr. Morton’s truck.
Ernie had just gotten back from the funeral. He sat down at his kitchen table where his wife always sat. He cried for a few minutes and then he wrote a check to the “Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.” He didn’t want anyone to feel this way.