Creative Writing Challenge

I pretend that I can feel

the heat of the sparkler in my hand

even though the flame is six inches away.

I run from the doorway

into the backyard,

quickly,

but the light is gone before I’m even

halfway there.

I can’t see

as well as I could before,

but the stars above my head

guide me back.

The flame waxes and wanes

like the moon

when I hold a new sparkler to it,

the melted wax of the citronella candle

pooling around the wick.

Yet, it will not be extinguished,

and soon the sparkler is

sparking in my hand.

I run from the porch to the street

this time,

down the stretch of sidewalk to the cool asphalt.

It has cooled, under the stars,

and it doesn’t hurt my bare feet to dance

in the middle of it.

The street is closer than the backyard,

and I wave the sparks in the air for longer than before.

I wave the stick even after

the light has gone out

because the quiet street is well lit.

Even under the trees,

there are street lamps.

Even at night,

there are stars.

Even in the dark,

there is light.

The light doesn’t always go out.

