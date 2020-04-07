Creative Writing Challenge

Plastic taste lightly touches my tongue

My chest swells for a moment

As a memory is just out of reach

No

Not even a memory

More of a fantasy

A fanciful journey

To cloud nine back down

Striking earth below

I may not have moved

But I certainly felt like I did

My chest tightens waiting for a blow

That will never come

At least not physically

The stereo in front of me

Lets loose

Currents of streaming

Verse

Chorus

Verse

Chorus

Sitting like smoke rings round my head

It’s a familiar feeling

This particular song

The common soundtrack to it

The emotion is always in the background

It drifts from the back of my mind

To the inner walls behind my forehead

Making me feel

Heavy

Weighed down in the mud of a swamp

