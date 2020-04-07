Plastic taste lightly touches my tongue
My chest swells for a moment
As a memory is just out of reach
No
Not even a memory
More of a fantasy
A fanciful journey
To cloud nine back down
Striking earth below
I may not have moved
But I certainly felt like I did
My chest tightens waiting for a blow
That will never come
At least not physically
The stereo in front of me
Lets loose
Currents of streaming
Verse
Chorus
Verse
Chorus
Sitting like smoke rings round my head
It’s a familiar feeling
This particular song
The common soundtrack to it
The emotion is always in the background
It drifts from the back of my mind
To the inner walls behind my forehead
Making me feel
Heavy
Weighed down in the mud of a swamp