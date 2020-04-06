Creative Writing Challenge

I stood in front of the window

for two hours, yesterday.

There used to be a beanbag chair

where the bookcase is,

and I could sit there

watching the street through the screen

on the nights I couldn’t fall asleep.

But the beanbag is long gone,

so I leaned my elbows on the windowsill

and stayed until I was tired.

When the nights start to get warm,

around this time every year,

I have trouble sleeping.

When I was younger,

I used to be able to sleep

with my head at the foot of my bed

and let the cool night air wash over my face.

I always get sick around this time, too,

in my eagerness to breathe nature’s breath

before it’s quite warm enough.

But my room has been reorganized

and the bed moved,

too far away for me to feel the breeze

trickling in through the window.

There isn’t much to see

when I look out,

just the pavement and the trees and

sometimes the headlights of cars that

belong to people working late nights.

It calms me, though,

stills the thoughts in my head

and the worry in my heart

with all the nothing that’s happening outside.

I once watched a kid across the street

light a firecracker

with his friends, though,

and heard it pop on the ground,

echoing loudly in the 2 a.m. quiet.

He went off to college

last year, and

nothing like that has happened since.

Not that I’d be watching it

anyways,

because the bookcase is now

where the beanbag chair used to be,

and I don’t sit in front of the window

anymore.

