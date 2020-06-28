ST. ALBANS — Beth Crane who served youth of Franklin and Grand Isle counties for many years through her work with Franklin County Caring Communities and Watershed Mentoring has quietly retired.
Those who worked with Crane over the years believe her retirement was a little too quiet. They are organizing a card party in her honor. To take part, send a card expressing congratulations on her retirement or thanks for her years of service to: Beth Crane c/o Crystal Lampman at Franklin County Caring Communities, 27 Church St., Suite 2, St. Albans, 05478. Cards need to be received by July 15.