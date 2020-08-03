COVID-19 Support

COVIDSupportVT.org is available to community members seeking guidance in dealing with changes associated with the ongoing pandemic.

 METRO CREATIVE

FRANKLIN COUNTY — COVID Support VT is working to be a resources for community members feeling overwhelmed by changes caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The organization offers self-help tips, resources and a way to connect to existing mental health and community services.

COVID Support VT recommends that community members seeking support take these steps:

  • Talk with a trusted friend or family member and avoid isolation if possible.
  • Call a healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of daily activities for several days in a row.
  • Connect with a mental health provider to discuss ways of coping.
  • Talk with a faith-based leader.
  • Call 2-1-1 to learn about nearby community resources.
  • Find a local community mental health center for 24/7 support at vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines.

Learn more by visiting COVIDSupportVT.org.

