FRANKLIN COUNTY — COVID Support VT is working to be a resources for community members feeling overwhelmed by changes caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The organization offers self-help tips, resources and a way to connect to existing mental health and community services.
COVID Support VT recommends that community members seeking support take these steps:
- Talk with a trusted friend or family member and avoid isolation if possible.
- Call a healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of daily activities for several days in a row.
- Connect with a mental health provider to discuss ways of coping.
- Talk with a faith-based leader.
- Call 2-1-1 to learn about nearby community resources.
- Find a local community mental health center for 24/7 support at vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines.
Learn more by visiting COVIDSupportVT.org.