FLETCHER - Fletcher Elementary students have been collecting used holiday card fronts to donate to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, where they will be up-cycled into new cards and sold to benefit cancer treatment and research.
Thanks to all of you, and the power of social media, the school collected over 5,500 cards from around the state that were counted by kindergarten through second grade students this week by first sorting them into piles of 10 and then 100. This was a perfect math activity leading up to the 100th day of school on Thursday this week. The project emphasized Fletcher's schoolwide expectations to be respectful, responsible, safe and caring.