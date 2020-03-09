Cooking with healthy fats

If you’re confused about the role fat should play in your daily food consumption, you’re not alone. Decades ago, fats were considered the leading culprit in increasing obesity levels and diets began trending toward low-fat or no-fat. However, fats are a necessary part of a healthy diet. The key to ensuring you eat the right fats is knowing the difference between “good” and “bad” fats.
Fats to avoid are those that are saturated and trans fats. Fats to include are those that are unsaturated, and those come from vegetable and fish sources, says Sous Chef Jon Newhard of NMC’s Restaurant and Catering team. “A no brainer would be extra virgin olive oil, which is made from olives, a fatty fruit from a tree squeezed to make oil,” he said.
Others include:
• Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, lake trout and albacore tuna
• Avocado
• Seeds and nuts
• Eggs
• Ground flaxseed
• Beans
• … and more
On a recent episode of Health Beat, Newhard cooked up a seared salmon over arugula salad, using healthy fats to make a delicious and nutritious meal. First, Newhard seared a fillet of salmon by cooking it over medium high heat in a little olive oil. Place the salmon skin-side down first so that once it is turned, the skin can just be easily removed.
For the salad, mix the arugula with a pinch of salt and some pepper, sunflower seeds, a diced avocado and the salmon. Dress the salad with extra virgin olive oil and the juice of one lemon. Plate the salad and then lay the salmon fillet over the top. Enjoy!