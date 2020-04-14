RICHFORD — Amy Wood told the Messenger this week that, during this time when social distancing is a challenge for families, her three boys did their best to spread some Easter cheer to their grandmother, Madeline Wetherby.
“Normally they see her (and give her hugs) every day as she works at Richford High School and gives them all a ride to school in the mornings,” Wood wrote. “Not being able to be close to her has been hard on them all.”
To make up for that on Easter, the family connected at a distance, as shown in the pictures provided. Xavier, age 16, Aiden, age 13, and Conner, age 9, hold a Happy Easter banner for their grandmother, while she stays safely inside.