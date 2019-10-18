ST. ALBANS — Builders of the new commercial building for Congress and Main were among the recipients of $4.2 million in commercial and small business loans announced by the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA).
The loan will help fund a 25,000 square foot building that will house Community College of Vermont, Northwestern Medical Center’s lifestyle medicine and RiseVT programs, and four retail spaces on the first floor.
Overall, VEDA has approved more than $25 million in loans between July 1 and Sept. 30.
“We’re happy to see the volume of loan approvals growing at a healthy rate compared to the previous quarter, especially in the small business and renewable energy sectors,” said Cassie Polhemus, Chief Executive Officer at VEDA. “It’s actually a great time to apply for financing, and we encourage Vermont businesses to take advantage of low interest rates.”
Other loans approved by VEDA include:
• Ski Magic, LLC — The owners of Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry secured partial financing from VEDA to help install a new chairlift and purchase equipment to support its growing customer base and need for increased operations.
• Black Flannel Brewing Company, LLC & Black Flannel Distilling Company, LLC — VEDA provided partial financing to help two sister companies, a distillery and a brewery, renovate space and begin operating at the Essex Experience Shopping Center in Essex Junction. The two companies will share a building with separate spaces for the brewpub and tasting rooms.
• Green Lantern Development, LLC — This full-service solar development company has developed over 60 solar projects in Vermont, generating over 30 MW (AC) of capacity. VEDA has supported five of its solar projects this quarter, with an average project size of 150KW. Green Lantern expects to develop up to twenty additional solar projects across Vermont by the end of 2020.
The Vermont Agricultural Credit Corporation (VACC), a program of VEDA, also approved loans totaling $4.5 Million in the quarter, distributing financing to sixteen family farms and agricultural businesses around the state.
Finally, VEDA also facilitated the approval of $11.8 Million in financing for its affiliate state loan programs, including the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and Clean Water State Revolving Fund.