Together with their families, Nicole Lynn Greene and Corey David Wolcott are proud to announce their engagement.
Nicole, the daughter of William “Mike” and Lynn Greene of Richmond, and Mark and Karen Garrand of Highgate, graduated from MVU in 2007 and is currently employed with Howard Center in St. Albans, as an administrative assistant.
Corey, the son of Dennis Wolcott of Swanton, and Ms. Tina Wolcott of Swanton, graduated from BFA in 2011 and is currently employed with Green Mountain Transit in St. Albans, as a bus driver.
An October 2020 wedding has been planned.