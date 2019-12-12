ST. ALBANS – Singer/songwriter Troy Millette is coming Home for the Holidays to benefit the school-based autism program at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
The seventh-annual event will take place December 20 at 14th Star Brewing Company, and will feature performances by Troy Millette along with his full-band the Fire Below, as well as country-pop duo Chris & Erica, the former front man of Shake the Band: Jesse Agan, Advance Music Singer/Songwriter Competition Winner Ryan Sweezey, and local songster (and NCSS employee) Andrew James Patterson.
Since releasing his debut EP “Living With A Ghost,” Millette (also an NCSS employee) has continued to hone his craft playing nearly 100 shows across Canada and the Northeast United States, sharing bills with the likes of Counting Crows, LIVE, Grace Potter, Rick Springfield, Richard Marx, and more! In addition to live music, the event will feature an assortment of raffles, information on NCSS programming, and more.