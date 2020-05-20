ST. ALBANS TOWN — The greater St. Albans community came out in support of St. Albans Town resident Cohen and his family for Cohen’s fourth birthday last week. Cohen’s family said they were impressed by the compassion and generosity of those who participated in a parade for the birthday celebration.
Representatives of J&L Service Center and the Town of St. Albans even dropped off gifts for the birthday boy.
Cohen’s mother said: “We have never been more proud to both represent and be a part of the St. Albans community. We are forever grateful that the surrounding community decided to show such an outpouring of love toward our kiddo. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts — you made one little boy’s quarantine birthday a very memorable one.”
The family expressed special appreciation to the following participants:
- City of St. Albans Fire Department
- Town of St. Albans Fire Department
- St. Albans Police Department
- St. Albans Public Works Department
- Town of St. Albans
- J&L Service Center
- John Leo & Sons
- Casella Waste Systems