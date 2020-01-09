United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
ON THE ICE – Military Kids Vermont is planning its annual Military Kids Vermont Skate Day on January 26th at Leddy Park in Burlington’s New North End. They are looking for volunteers to serve as greeters, photographer , food servers, and those willing to bake ahead of the event. Contact Allison Smith at 651-8343 or email mkvt@uvm.edu.
ON THE SHELF – Northwest Family Foods is in need of volunteers from 9 a.m. to Noon to weigh and sort donations from local grocery stores and shelve the donations in their proper places. Volunteers may also be needed to assist the coordinator with pick-ups from donors. Contact Toni Auriemma at 527-7392, Ext. 106, or email tauriemma@cvoeo.org.
WISH LIST – YWCA Vermont/Camp Hochelaga invites volunteers and donors to help them continue to create unforgettable summer camp experiences for girls. Their donation wish list includes tents and camping equipment, lifejackets, paddleboards, yoga mats, arts and craft supplies, sleeping bags, twin size sheets and blankets, cleaning supplies, and office supplies. Volunteers can serve as Board members or on committees, bookkeeper, carpenters, indoor/outdoor painters, gardeners, and more. Contact Hannah Bogard at 862-7520 or email Hannah.bogard@ywcavt.org.
TIME TO SHARE – Bayada Hospice invites volunteers to share some time and companionship with patients in their facilities or at home. Hold a hand, read a story, share a hobby…30 minutes of your time can make a huge difference for someone. Training and support provided. Interview and background check required. Contact Beverly Hill at 448-1610 or email bhill2@bayada.com.
MORE MENTORS NEEDED – Grand Isle Mentoring Program is seeking adult mentors who can meet once a week for an hour with a student in the school to develop a positive, caring relationship. Contact Liese Reagan at lreagan.gcimentoring@gmail.com.
ANIMAL CARE – Franklin County Animal Rescue has need of volunteers to provide morning animal care to help the animals get ready for the day. Tasks include feeding and socializing with animals, cleaning their spaces, and more. Orientation provided. Youth volunteers must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.