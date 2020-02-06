United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
PROGRAM FUNDING TEAM – United Way of Northwest Vermont is seeking a few community-minded volunteers who live or work in Chittenden, Franklin or Grand Isle Counties to serve on the United Way Program Funding Team (PFT). The Program Funding Team provides the citizen review and recommendations to United Way’s Board of Directors to help determine which local programs will receive funding. PFT members review applications, recommend programs to be funded, and then monitor success over a 3-year period. No special training or experience is required, but instead a commitment to serve your community; a curiosity for learning deeply about community needs and programs; and a willingness to work hard with a great group of committed volunteers.
United Way of Northwest Vermont is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes inquiries about this volunteer opportunity from people of all backgrounds, abilities, and perspectives. If you have a particular interest or personal or professional experience with any of our key content areas (our Key Strategies), you may find this work especially appealing as a way to contribute your work or life learning into a process making a difference for others. Our Key Strategy areas are: Advancing Employment; Basic Needs (Food, Housing, Health, Transportation); Promoting Mental Health; Reducing Substance Use Disorder; and Supporting Families. We also offer a volunteer meeting stipend of $25 per monthly meeting to anyone who would find this helpful to reduce barriers to participation.
We would love to answer questions or share a volunteer job description! If interested, please contact: Raquel Aronhime, Community Impact Manager, 802-861-7820 or email raquel@unitedwaynwvt.org.
A GOOD MEAL AND A FRIENDLY FACE – Age Well-Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteers in Franklin County to deliver a comforting meal to those in need. Two hours once a week or once a month can make a huge difference. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
BEING PREPARED – American Red Cross saves lives and prevents injuries by providing leadership and/or support to Disaster Cycle Services team members through The Pillowcase Project. This is a national youth preparedness program for youths in grades 3-5 in school classrooms and other settings. The program includes workbooks, quizzes and activities created by hazard experts to address home fire safety, natural hazards, psycho-social coping skills, and household preparedness steps. Volunteers are needed to serve as presenters, presentation assistants, and administrative support. Training provided. Contact Erica Fuller at 735-8842 or email Erica.fuller4@redcross.org.
PROVIDING SUPPORT – Alzheimer’s Association is in need of Support Group Facilitators in Northwest Vermont. Facilitators create a safe, open environment where people can share feelings, thoughts and experiences in a combined effort to better cope with and manage the problems of dementia. Volunteers set up and prepare the room for each group, coordinate any speaker/presenters, encourage participation, and connect people with additional services through the 24/7 helpline. Groups run from 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Training provided. Contact Emily Vivyan at 316-3839, Ext. 8011, or email ervivyan@alz.org.