Community Connections

United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
ANIMAL CARE – Franklin County Animal Rescue has need of volunteers to provide morning animal care to help the animals get ready for the day. Tasks include feeding and socializing with animals, cleaning their spaces, and more. Orientation provided. Youth volunteers must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.
TECH ED – Technology for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to provide technology presentations and workshops for senior citizens. Volunteers should have solid technology skills and enjoy working with older adults. Contact Bjorn Norstrom at 448-0595 or email t4torg@gmail.com.
IN THE KITCHEN – Martha’s Kitchen needs volunteers to help with prepping, serving and cleaning and just taking time to sit and share moments with guests. Volunteers are needed on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. To help in the kitchen, contact Bob Begley at 343-5411. If you’re interest in general volunteering, call 524-9749 or email Marthas802@yahoo.com.
RUNNING COACHES – Girls on the Run needs coaches to support over 175 teams of 3rd – 5th or 6th – 8th grade girls across the state. This afterschool, spring program encourage girls to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connections with others. These mentors must 21+ and do not need to identify as runners. Training and background check required. Please contact info@girlsontherunvermont.org to identify your nearest team and complete an online registration through GOTRVT’s website. Visit gotrvt.org/coach.
ADULT MENTORS – Milton Community Youth Coalition is looking for responsible adults to mentor youth in grades 3-5 in one on one community based mentoring relationships. MCYC aims to increase young people’s connection to the community, create solid relationships with positive role models, and ultimately help young people become successful, healthy adults. Contact Amy Spector at 893-1009 or email aspector@miltonyouth.org.
CHILD ADVOCATES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY– Guardian ad Litem Program is recruiting volunteers in Franklin County to make a difference in a child’s life. Guardians visit monthly with the child, collect collateral information to relevant to the important factors and people in the child’s life, represent to a Judge what he or she feels is in the child’s best interest, explain the court process to the child, and consult with the child’s attorney. Contact Janice Santiago at 527-4029 or email janice.santiago@vermont.gov.