United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
HOSPICE TRAINING – Franklin County Home health Agency is signing up volunteers for its spring training course. Once the course is completed, volunteers can provide companionship and emotional support to clients and their families and may help with journaling, tending to light household chores, or just listening. Contact Liza Comiskey at 527-7531, est. 6721, or email liza.comiskey@fchha.org.
TAKE THE PLUNGE – Special Olympics Vermont is gearing up for its 25th Annual Burlington Penguin Plunge! At Noon on February 1, more than 1300 participants will plunge in Lake Champlain’s icy waters to help raise awareness and funds for Vermont’s Special Olympians. Be a “plunger” or volunteer on the day of the event. Link to volunteer: https://penguinplunge.org/volunteer/
PLAN THE WALK – Alzheimer’s Association is seeking volunteers for its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee and help grow the movement to end Alzheimer’s. Committee members plan each event from kick-off to wrap-up and may focus on event production, recruiting walking teams, getting materials out into the community, and/or securing sponsorships. Contact Emily Vivyan at 316-3839, Ext. 8011, or email ervivyan@alz.org.
BE A LIFELINE – Age-Well Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers in Franklin and Grand Isle counties to deliver meals and provide friendly visits and safety checks for seniors between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on weekdays. Flexible scheduling, once a week, once a month, whatever works best for you. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
FOOD SHELF HELP – NorthWest Family Foods needs volunteers for the morning time between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to weigh and sort donations, stock store shelves and prepare for the food shelf opening each day. Volunteers also need to be able to assist coordinator with pickups from local donors. Contact Toni Auriemma at tauriemma@cvoeo.org or 527-7392 ext.106.
CHILD ADVOCATES – The Guardian Ad Litem Program (GAL) of Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle is recruiting volunteers who want to make a difference in a child’s life. Volunteers visit monthly with the child, help gather information about the important factors in the child’s life, represent to a Judge in court what he or she feels is in the child’s best interest, consults with the child’s attorney and helps explain the court process to the child. Training and ongoing support provided. Contact Janice Santiago at 527-4029 or email Janice.santiago@vermont.gov.