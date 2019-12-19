United Way of Northwest Vermont's mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY! – Age Well-Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteer drivers, age 18 and older, in Franklin County. Volunteers provide a friendly face and a comforting meal to those in need. Once a week or 2 hours a month, whatever you can spare will be appreciated. Immediate openings are available in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
CRITICAL NEED FOR CHILD ADVOCATES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY– Guardian ad Litem Program is recruiting volunteers in Franklin County to make a difference in a child’s life. Guardians visit monthly with the child, collect collateral information to relevant to the important factors and people in the child’s life, represent to a Judge what he or she feels is in the child’s best interest, explain the court process to the child, and consult with the child’s attorney. Contact Janice Santiago at 527-4029 or email janice.santiago@vermont.gov.
A TAXING TIME – Working Bridges is looking for volunteers to serve in its Mobile Tax Preparer program to help provide free tax assistance for low-wage workers at their workplaces. Volunteers serve at least 4 hours a week from early February through early April, usually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Returns are prepared online using TaxSlayer Online (provided by the IRS) and the workplace’s computers and printers. Training can be done online or in classroom sessions, and volunteers must pass an IRS Certification Test. Background check required. Contact Connie Beal at 881-4218 or email connie@unitedwaynwvt.org.
MAKE THE CONNECTION - American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to serve as State Relations Disaster Liaisons. These volunteers help develop and maintain productive relationships with government partners and Red Cross units and help to build capacity and support effective service delivery to victims during a disaster. Contact Erica Fuller at 735-8842 or email Erica.fuller4@redcross.org.
ON THE BOARD –YWCA Vermont is seeking women to serve on their Board of Directors to help move the organization to be more strategic and more relevant as it grows. A great opportunity to advance leadership potential in partnership with women who are committed to volunteer service. There is also a need for volunteers on the Camp Hochelaga Committee and the Development Committee. Committees meet for 2 hours or less once a month. Contact Deb Jorschick at deb.jorschick@ywcavt.org.
JOIN THE WALK – Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, is looking for volunteers who are passionate about putting an end to Alzheimer’s disease to join their Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee. Committee members plan each Walk event from the kick-off to the wrap-up and can help by recruiting teams, distributing Walk materials in the community, securing sponsorships, and/or focusing on event production. Contact Emily Vivyan at 316-3839, Ext. 8011, or email ervivyan@alz.org.