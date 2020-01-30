United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
PROGRAM FUNDING TEAM – United Way of Northwest Vermont is seeking two community-minded volunteers who live or work in Franklin County to serve on the United Way Program Funding Team (PFT). The Program Funding Team provides the citizen review and recommendations to United Way’s Board of Directors to help determine which local programs will receive funding. PFT members review applications, recommend programs to be funded, and then monitor success over a 3-year period. No special training or experience is required, but instead a two year commitment to serve your community; a curiosity for learning deeply about community needs and programs; and a willingness to work hard with a great group of committed volunteers.
United Way of Northwest Vermont is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes inquiries about this volunteer opportunity from people of all backgrounds, abilities, and perspectives. If you have a particular interest or personal or professional experience with any of our key content areas (visit https://unitedwaynwvt.org/ to learn more), you may find this work especially appealing as a way to contribute your work or life learning into a process making a difference for others. We also offer a volunteer meeting stipend of $25 per monthly meeting to anyone who would find this helpful to reduce barriers to participation.
We would love to answer questions or share a volunteer job description! If interested, please contact: Raquel Aronhime, Community Impact Manager, 802-861-7820 or email raquel@unitedwaynwvt.org.
HOSPICE TRAINING – Franklin County Home health Agency is signing up volunteers for its spring training course. Once the course is completed, volunteers can provide companionship and emotional support to clients and their families and may help with journaling, tending to light household chores, or just listening. Contact Liza Comiskey at 527-7531, est. 6721, or email liza.comiskey@fchha.org.
ON THE BOARD – Global Campuses Foundation (GCF) is looking to expand and enhance its Board of Directors with volunteer community members from the northwest region of the state. In 2019, Global campuses opened a new campus in Colchester. GCF provides advanced learning opportunities for under-served populations, primarily those with disabilities. It maintains 12 campuses throughout Vermont and western New Hampshire, and board members are encouraged to visit campuses to experience the unique opportunity they offer. The Board meets via Zoom video conference call once a month for 2 hours and in person once a year for their annual retreat in central Vermont. Contact Stephen Tavella at 424-7717 or email executivedirector@globalcampuses.org.
SENIOR COMPANIONS – Age Well invites volunteers, age 55 and over, to serve as Senior Companions in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Senior Companion volunteers serve 15 hours a week for which they receive a non-taxable stipend of $2.65 an hour, mileage reimbursement, training, and paid holiday, sick and vacation time. The may help with errands and shopping simple tasks, etc., to help seniors remain as independent as possible. Contact Erica Marks at 662-5249 or email emarks@agewellvt.org.