United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Here is a link for Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities.
AUGUST 2020 IS BUTT LITTER CLEAN UP MONTH IN FRANKLIN & GRAND ISLE – Join us to pick up the #1 littered item worldwide – cigarette butts! We bring gloves and bags. Please bring a cloth face mask and a sense of humor! Any amount of time you volunteer is appreciated. For questions, email Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org. Locations and times include:
- Swanton: August 11th 9-11am, Marble Mill Park
- Swanton Boat Launch: August 11th 12-2pm, Tabor Point Boat Launch
- St, Albans Town: August 12th 9-11am, St. Albans Town Bay Park
- Alburgh: August 13th 9-11am, Alburgh Community Education Center
ON THE FARM – Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC) needs your help more than ever this year to grow food for our Health Care Share program. Typically, our farm is filled with youth crews, but given precautions around COVID-19, things look different this year. They currently have a small team working on the farm and are in need of extra hands to keep production going for the Health Care Share distributions which started in July. Contact Kyle at volunteer@vycc.org to sign up for a shift.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org .
CIRCLE OF SUPPORT AND ACCOUNTABILITY (COSA) – Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center is in search of community members to support individuals to successfully re-enter the community after release from prison. Through positive connections and encouragement, trained COSA volunteers work in teams of three to five and meet weekly with the individual to support returning to the community and everyday living. Application, training, and a background check are required. To learn more, contact Lee King at lee@fgirjc.org.
GLEANING EVENTS – Healthy Roots Collaborative is seeking help next week:
Tuesday, August 11, at 9 a.m. Join in the fun at Pomykala Farm in Grand Isle! First, Farmer Ben will greet you with an introduction to Pomykala. Then, you’ll be a part of the glean. After you help out with gathering all the extra veggies, be sure to purchase some from their self-serve farmstand to take home! Gleans typically last about two hours. There may be an opportunity to deliver produce to charitable food sites following the glean, if interested.
Thursday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Come to Borderview Research Farm in Alburgh to glean onions. The researchers have finished with their trial plot and are ready for us to come glean them. We love getting onions from farms as they are always in demand at food shelves. They also add up quickly and harvesting with a crew of folks makes the work much easier.
Contact Peter Jenkins at healthyrootsgleans.com to sign up for one or both of these events.
INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING FROM HOME?
Visit https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/ to see how you can help remotely.