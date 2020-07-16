United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Here is a link for Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities.
HELP WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Sign up for shifts to help at greet & share resource information with Vermonters at Farmers to Families food distribution sites in July and August. We are working with the State of Vermont to recruit volunteers who will greet vehicles & share community resources with those attending these food distribution events. The shifts listed in this opportunity are for sites in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. To sign up for available shifts, visit Volunteer Connection COVID 19 Response. Shifts will be added as updates to distribution days are announced. Contact Megan Bridges at megan@unitedwaynwvt.org with questions.
UREGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY
Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org .
SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL AMERICAN RED CROSS
COVID-19 continues to disrupt life in our communities and the need for blood hasn’t changed. The American Red Cross has implemented several enhanced blood donations protocols in the interest of safety, and there is a large need in the Burlington area for volunteers to support these protocols. We are actively seeking Blood Donor Screeners and Ambassadors, who will support our blood drives with various tasks including greeting donors, pre-screen blood donors by taking their temperature, placing out snacks and drinks in the canteen, thanking donors for their contribution and more. Gloves and masks will be provided to all volunteers. Please take a moment to sign up at redcross.org/volunteer. Any questions regarding volunteering with the Red Cross can be directed to Erica.Fuller4@redcross.org or (802)735-8842.
RECEPTIONIST & GREETER
Franklin County Animal Rescue is in need of some volunteers to help at the front desk during open hours, Thursday and Friday 2 -6 pm and Saturday 11-2 and 2-4. Answer phones calls, greet visitors, filter through emails, and help with adoption counseling. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.