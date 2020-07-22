United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Here is a link for Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities.
AUGUST 2020 IS BUTT LITTER CLEAN UP MONTH IN FRANKLIN & GRAND ISLE – Join us to pick up the #1 littered item worldwide – cigarette butts! We bring gloves and bags. Please bring a cloth face mask and a sense of humor! Any amount of time you volunteer is appreciated. For questions, email Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org. Locations and times include:
- Enosburgh Falls: August 4th 9–11am, Lincoln Park
- Richford: August 4th 12- 2pm, Fountain Park
- St. Albans Industrial Park: August 5h 11am – 1pm, St. Albans Industrial Park
- Swanton: August 11th 9-11am, Marble Mill Park
- Swanton Boat Launch: August 11th 12-2pm, Tabor Point Boat Launch
- St, Albans Town: August 12th 9-11am, St. Albans Town Bay Park
- Alburgh: August 13th 9-11am, Alburgh Community Education Center
HELP WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION – Sign up for shifts to help at greet & share resource information with Vermonters at Farmers to Families food distribution sites in July and August. We are working with the State of Vermont to recruit volunteers who will greet vehicles & share community resources with those attending these food distribution events. The shifts listed in this opportunity are for sites in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. To sign up for available shifts, visit Volunteer Connection COVID 19 Response. Shifts will be added as updates to distribution days are announced. Contact Megan Bridges at megan@unitedwaynwvt.org with questions.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org .
CIRCLE OF SUPPORT AND ACCOUNTABILITY (COSA) – Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center is in search of community members to support individuals to successfully re-enter the community after release from prison. Through positive connections and encouragement, trained COSA volunteers work in teams of three to five and meet weekly with the individual to support returning to the community and everyday living. Application, training, and a background check are required. To learn more, contact Lee King at lee@fgirjc.org.