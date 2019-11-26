ST. ALBANS — The holiday season often means spending extra time with family and friends and enjoying delicious meals with loved ones. It’s also the perfect time to focus on gratitude and giving. Community Bank N.A. branches are getting in the festive spirit by giving back to the communities they serve to ensure all families have a happy holiday season.
In total, more than 70 Community Bank N.A. branches are celebrating the holidays by lending a hand to their neighbors. Each branch team selected a local cause to support based on its community’s needs. From hosting food, clothing and toy drives to fundraising initiatives, Community Bank N.A. branches want to make the world a brighter place this holiday season.
“Giving back to our communities during the holidays is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank N.A. St. Albans Branch Manager Barry Fauteux said. “The true spirit of the holidays comes from helping those in need. Our branches will be bustling this December to help make a difference! We encourage everyone to get involved.”
Community Bank N.A. invites its neighbors and the community to consider supporting or learning more about one of the many causes the bank is involved with this holiday season.
Specific local activities include:
St. Albans
- will have a collection bin in its lobby for Toys for Kids. Customer and staff are encouraged to donate new or gently used toys for local families in need.
Enosburg
- is hosting a food drive to collect nonperishable food items for Enosburg Food Shelf and hosted a coat drive to benefit St. Albans Rotary. The branch team is also volunteering at Christmas in Enosburg.
Visit your local Community Bank N.A. branch to learn how to help those in need this holiday season in your town.