SWANTON – Don Collins, a member of the recently formed Missisquoi Valley School District, has been elected Vice President of the Vermont School Boards Association. Collins, who served 17 years as a superintendent of schools and 4 years as chair of the Vermont Senate’s Education Committee, has represented Franklin County on the VSBA Board since 2016. He is a strong advocate for public schools where every student has access to appropriate learning opportunities.
VSBA provides services to more than 50 VT supervisory districts to assist school directors in promoting high quality educational opportunities for the youth of Vermont. Please feel free to share your suggestions and/or questions with Don at 868-7975 or Tara Sweet, of Fletcher, who also represents Franklin County on the VSBA Board at tsweet@fwsu.org