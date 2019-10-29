ENOSBURG FALLS — The Future Farmers of America team from Cold Hollow Career Center recently won the 2019 state land judging competition.
The Cold Hollow Team had seven of the top 10 placing students. First place was earned by Emma Raymond, fourth place was Silas Kane, sixth Logan Plouff, seventh Jarrett Reed, eighth Savannah Lontine, ninth Cameron Turcotte and tenth was Brendan Deuso. Over 150 students from all over the state competed. The team was coached by Josh Goss and Sarah Stebbins.
The competition at VTC was comprised of four soil pits that students had to evaluate for 10 physical characteristics of soil, such as texture, slope, parent material, and permeability. Once they had determined those characteristics, student had to determine the restrictions of the land for housing, cropland, hay land and forestry. Then they had to determine how to overcome the limitations to limit erosion and other damage to the land. The skills that were demonstrated in this contest can be applied to all aspects of careers in agriculture and natural resources.