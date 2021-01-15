ENOSBURG FALLS - The following Cold Hollow Career Center students that were recognized for being self-directed:
Automotive Award
Brendyn Gagnon
Brendyn stays on task and sees a project through until completion, and then asks for more work.
Business leadership Awards
Destiny Benware
Destiny is applying self-awareness and recognizing opportunities for personal growth while setting goals and progressing toward them
Digital Media Awards
Lily Provencher
Lily is always on task and getting things done. She sets a weekly goal that addresses her long term goals and works hard to accomplish it. On those rare occasions that she does not meet the goal, she reflects on why and doubles down to get it accomplished.
Dylan Snider
Dylan has set goals to develop professional quality work. He is doing just that. He has learned to accept feedback and adjust accordingly, it has helped him to stay focused on keeping his work quality high.
Forestry Award
Larry Harrness
Larry is always busy doing the work that needs to be done. He stays on task and is the first one to ask what needs to be done. Larry is always willing to help others complete their work.
Medical careers Awards
Madeline Spaulding
Madeline is self directed and stays in contact with her instructor. She asks about dual enrollment and is setting goals for her future.
