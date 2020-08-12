ST. ALBANS — The City of Saint Albans is asking for input from the community on workforce challenges in an effort to shape a stronger economic future in the region.
The city said on its Facebook page that it is included in a group of local community partners participating in the Working Communities Challenge, a grant competition supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and funded by the State of Vermont and others.
To participate, residents of Franklin and Grand Isle counties can fill out a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/employmentchallenges2020. By completing the survey about the challenges and possible solutions to finding, getting, and keeping good jobs, survey respondents will be entered into a raffle to win one of 15 VISA gift cards, each worth $25.