ST. ALBANS — St. Albans City School is among five state finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages 6th- 12th grade students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Teachers from the five State Finalist classrooms will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.
Two state winners will each receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.
Twenty National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.
Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.
Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of national finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in technology and classroom supplies.
“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “From suicide prevention to single use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on. We’re thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”