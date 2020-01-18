Picture, if you will, a small, square projector screen only slightly larger than your average television. Imagine this being used to present to a room full of several hundred people. A small, blurry image projected on a faded screen is no way to show a film.
Presentation is everything. St. Albans City School wants their students to look and sound their best for Stewardship Day, plays, graduations, and awards ceremonies. For years, the gymnasium at City School has waited for technology to get to a point where our students presentations could move to the next level. Finally, that time has come. Using a grant provided years ago by the Obama Administration, City School has jumped on the opportunity to purchase a new video projection system for use in the gymnasium.
Complete with an automated screen and high-definition projector, the new system ties into the already existing sound system to provide a theater-like experience. Students will be able to have living backdrops to accompany plays and other presentations. Gone are the days of static backgrounds; now the scenery will come to life.
The system was installed by Atomic Pro Audio out of North Clarendon, Vermont, a local company that has done amazing work for the School in the past. For two days they worked; wiring and soldering all the necessary parts to make it all come together. The screen is approximately 17 feet across and set halfway back on the main stage. At the press of a button, the screen will lower and the 10,000 lumen, extremely short-throw projector will turn on. In fact, the technology is so good, students can be within a foot of the screen without casting a shadow.
This year, City School will unveil the new projection system at our 50th Anniversary Celebration, when a fifty-year-old time capsule will be opened. Going forward, we can’t wait to see the imaginations of our students shining on the big screen. Hollywood, watch out, the students of St. Albans City School are projecting themselves like never before.