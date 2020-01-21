SWANTON – A partnership between Abenaki tribal members and the Endangered Alphabets Project has created an illustrated Abenaki dictionary for schools, the Endangered Alphabets Project announced last week.
According to their announcement, the Burlington-based Endangered Alphabets Project partnered in 2019 with the Abenaki Circle of Courage, a youth group associated with the Missisquoi Abenaki Nation, to publish N’Dakinna: An Illustrated Abenaki Dictionary for Schools.
Abenaki, the ancestral language of northern New England and southern Quebec, is one of the most endangered indigenous languages in North America. The language is listed as “extinct” by the United Nations, despite a few fluent speakers in the region and wider efforts to revive the language.
“This has been an incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Endangered Alphabets Project founder Tim Brookes in a statement. “It has been my honor to work with the Abenaki as part of their efforts to protect and restore their ancestral language.”
According to the Endangered Alphabets Project, N’Dakinna contains roughly 100 words in Abenaki and English, as well as a pronunciation guide and an Abenaki word search puzzle.
The words were selected by members of the Abenaki Circle of Courage youth group in Swanton led by Brenda Perretta-Gagne and were illustrated by Kelsi Brett, an illustrator and graphic designer of Abenaki heritage.
Layout and production were handled by the Endangered Alphabets’ Burlington-based designer Alec Julien, who in 2017 created the first custom Abenaki typeface.
The Endangered Alphabets Project, launched in 2010, is a nonprofit organization that works with indigenous, minority and marginalized communities all over the world to help preserve or revive their traditional written and spoken languages.
The Abenaki Circle of Courage, now in its 19th year, is a youth group associated with the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi whose curriculum is partially based on the writings of author Larry Brendtro.
“Tenets of generosity, belonging, independence and mastery are woven throughout Brendtro’s writings and have been adapted to accommodate Abenaki beliefs about children,” a statement introducing the Endangered Alphabets Project and Circle of Courage read. “As we view children from an ‘at promise’ paradigm, conventional ‘at risk’ models are replaced by strength-based approaches where all participants learn about the rich Abenaki culture and heritage.
“Through traditional dancing and drumming, children learn the importance of understanding the old ways while celebrating their role [and] place in the 21st century.”
The press release also cited Abenaki author and educator Jesse Bowman Bruchac as a language consultant for N’Dakinna. Bruchac teaches wilderness survival classes and language courses at the Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield Center, N.Y.
This project was funded by an agreement awarded by the U.S. National Park Service to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in partnership with the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
Copies of the dictionary are available by calling (802) 868-3453 or by emailing circleofcourage@comcast.net.