ST. ALBANS – A group of congregations in northeast Franklin County will come together for a Thanksgiving service that will benefit Turning Point in St. Albans.
Turning Point is a community center for people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse and addiction.
Attendees at the service are also encouraged to bring canned and boxed good for the Enosburg Food Shelf, the Richford Food Shelf, and the Montgomery Food Pantry.
The Thanksgiving service will be held on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Richford United Methodist Church.
Congregations participating in the service include: Enosburg-Richford United Methodist Charge; Franklin United Church and East Franklin Union Church; Richford First Baptist Church; Abundant Life Fellowship; Lighthouse Assembly of God; St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church; Montgomery United Methodist Church; and the six area Roman Catholic congregations: St. John the Baptist in Enosburg, All Saints’ in Richford, St. Anthony’s in Sheldon Springs, St. Mary’s in Franklin, St. Isidore’s in Montgomery, and Our Lady of Lourdes in East Berkshire.