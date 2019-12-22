BURLINGTON – No one should be hungry on Christmas. To help make this sentiment come true, Nectar’s is opening its doors on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. to serve a hot meal to those who need one.
Please share and spread the word to anyone who might be in need or has nowhere to go. The Burlington landmark restaurant would like to welcome all those in the community to stop by, say hello and spread the love.
Please note this is a sober-friendly event and no alcohol will be available or allowed. Nectar’s is located at 188 Main Street in Burlington.
All are welcome.