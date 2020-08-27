FRANKLIN COUNTY — Representatives of the US Census Bureau are in the region collecting census responses from individuals who have not responded yet.
Census takers are visiting homes in the region between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including weekends.
To ensure your safety, make sure your census taker is officially designated. Here’s how to identify a census taker:
- Check that their ID badge includes their name and photo, a Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
- Look for their official 2020 Census bag and Census Bureau issued iPhone.
- Ask the census taker for their supervisor’s contact information or the phone number for the local Census Bureau regional census center.
Remember, census takers should never ask for any of the following information:
- Your Social Security number
- Your bank account or credit card numbers
- Anything on behalf of a political party
- Money or donations