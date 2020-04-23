The Maple Festival is a sure sign of spring and a special event with a long history in our community...a weekend we all look forward to for family, fun, and food! The images here highlight the Board of Directors from 1925, as well as (circa) 1950s/60s parades and our favorite — maple goodies!
Of course, all of us at the museum will miss visiting with you during our open house as well as the other festivities downtown (oh, and the maple donuts!)...but we are grateful to the Maple Festival Committee for making the right decision to postpone until 2021 to keep our community safe and healthy.
In recognition of the rich heritage and tradition that maple holds for our region, the Saint Albans Museum is pleased to announce that we are collaborating with the Maple Festival Committee to host an online mini-exhibition featuring historical images, artifacts, articles, and recipes.
We’re inviting the community to help us tell this story and to celebrate all things maple. If you would like to share your own memories, photographs, or other historical information about the Maple Festival for possible inclusion in our digital exhibit, please email alex@stamuseum.org or call (802) 527-7933. Our deadline for submissions is May 4.