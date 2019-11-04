ST. ALBANS – On Friday at a Special Olympics Vermont event, Ian Carpenter of Bellows Free Academy St. Albans was awarded Unified Athlete of the Year. Special Olympics Vermont held their State of Inclusion conference at the Davis Center on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington. The conference offered workshop for students, educators, and coaches with a complimentary lunch for all attendees.
During the conference, focus was placed on the Unified Sports program, a unique program that provides students with and without intellectual disabilities with opportunities to meaningfully participate in sports activities alongside one another in a variety of settings. Through the various models offered, schools are able to provide important inclusive sports experiences that work in tandem with Whole School Engagement and Inclusive Youth Leadership efforts.
In Vermont, school-based Unified Sports teams compete in five sports including soccer, bowling, snowshoeing, basketball, and bocce. Learn more about the goals and principles of Unified Sports.