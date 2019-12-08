FRANKLIN COUNTY — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, the year-round camp for kids from Vermont and New York who have, or have had cancer kicks off their annual radio fund-raising drive this Monday morning, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m.
For the 21st year in a row, local radio station KOOL105 (WKOL 105.1 FM) is once again a beehive of activity. For five weekday mornings (December 9 — December 13th) a crew of campers, parents, volunteers, and donors will congregate in a steady stream of holiday joy to raise the funds needed to send kids with cancer to a place where they can reclaim their precious childhood.
Each morning, Monday through Friday from 5 — 10 a.m., the phones will be ringing, the tote-board will be humming, the coffee will be brewing, and the kids themselves will be running through the halls and playing with the trains under the tree, awaiting their turn to help tell the Ta-Kum-Ta story.
While there is never a charge to campers or their families, it costs the camp on average $2,500 to host a child for a week at the T-K-T facility in South Hero. Along with Ta-Kum-Ta’s signature summer program, the camp now also features Winter Weekends for campers, siblings weekend, mom’s weekend, dad’s weekend and a growing list of support programs for their families.
“The KOOL105 Ta-Kum-Ta Thon is a heartwarming event during the holiday season,” said Dan Osman Director of Development at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. “Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year-round programming wouldn’t be possible without this event and the amazing outpouring of support from the community. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of our campers and their families.”
There are five simple ways to make your donation during December 9-13, 2019 and give these children a chance to simply be a kid again:
Call in your donation into KOOL105 between 5am and 10am, (802) 863-1051 or 1-800-501-9565
Make an online donation on the event website at www.takumta.org/kool
Bring your donation to KOOL105 located at 70 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403
Stop by Jolley in Plattsburgh and drop off your donation, located at 443 NY-3, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Share the fundraising page on social media and ask your friends, family and co-workers to join you by making a donation to this great cause! Start fundraising TODAY at www.takumta.org/kool.