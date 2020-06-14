ST. ALBANS CITY — Cadlllac Jack, a local acoustic-electric band, played the first of a regular series of shows on the sidewalk outside of the Eloquent Page on Friday.
The band plans to play every Friday, weather permitting, from noon to 1 p.m. Any donations received during the show, along with any proceeds from sales of the band’s CD, will got to benefit Franklin County Animal Rescue.
“We’re musicians, we’re songwriters,” said band member Michael Kelley. “We wanted to yell and scream.”
Joining Kelley on Friday was Ralph Rosenburg, of Enosburg, and Carl Marcinkowski, who was sitting in with the band. The full lineup also includes Tyrone Shaw and Bill Gaston.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak the band had planned to do lunchtime shows inside The Eloquent Page. Kelley said he approached, Donna Howard, the owner of the store, about doing the shows because “I’m partial to bookstores.”
All of the band members are experienced musicians, but Cadillac Jack itself is a relatively new band. “It’s good practice,” Kelley said of the outdoor shows. “Playing on the street is a true test.”