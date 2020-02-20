C.H.E.E.R. Commitment, Hard work, Excellence, Energy and Respect. This acronym describes the St. Albans City Raiders Junior High cheerleading squad, who on Feb. 8 won the State Championship at the Vermont Cheerleading Coaches Association cheerleading competition.
The team is made up of not only cheerleaders from St. Albans City school, but also several teammates from St. Albans Town Educational Center. Together they worked hard to put together a dynamic, fast-paced, crowd-pleasing competition routine. With scoring based on jumps, gymnastics, voice, dance, crowd appeal and the ever-popular stunts, the team scored a 163 out of 210. That not only gave them the score necessary to beat the three teams in their junior high division, but also gave them the score that made them the Grand Champions of the competition. They had the highest score out of 28 teams that competed that day at the youth, middle school, junior high, junior varsity and varsity levels. Coached by Tanya Lovely and Isabelle Leblanc, with assistance from Halayna Smith, this 20-member team will be the first to hang two banners in the gym to commemorate their success. This team accomplishment was felt by all involved as well as the community.
Tanya Lovely shared:
I am so proud of this team. They overcame so many obstacles and worked as a team to accomplish one goal. As a team we talk about our goals and work to create a performance that demonstrated their athletic ability as well as a routine they can be proud of. For so many of these kids, being part of this team is what motivates them to come to school and do their job as a student. We talk about building relationships with each other and at the end of our season gathering, so many of them stated their favorite part of the season was the friendships they made.
Speaking with students we saw the same pride. Kaylie Richardson, an 8th grader at St. Albans City School, talked about the moment they won:
Waiting on the mat for awards was nerve-racking to hear. We put our heart into the routine and were hoping that we could win first place again. I never thought that we could be state champions. I wish that we could go back to that day.
Faith Ayers, from St. Albans Town Education Center told us:
My first reaction was I just can’t believe we did it. We really did it. Then I thought, I don’t want it to be over.
Ava Hutchins, an 8th grader at St Albans Town Education Center shared her thoughts on being part of the team:
I was excited to cheer with City school since I’m at SATEC. I loved my team and it was cool to meet people from a different school. I met lots of new friends who became my family. And as we won, we won not only as a team but as a family.
Molly Clark, a 7th-grade student at St. Albans City School talked about the team and winning:
When we were called for Grand Champs I couldn’t believe it! It was crazy because there were so many great teams including Varsity teams, but we worked really hard and came together as a team. This season was so great. We really worked together and when it was time to go out and compete, we really came together and cheered each other on.
The two State Championship banners will hang prominently in the gym at St. Albans City School, our first.