ST. ALBANS – Dr. Kristen H. Brosnan has joined Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), a St. Albans-based manufacturer of technical ceramics, as technology director.
Brosnan joins STC from General Electric, where she most recently served as technology manager for metals and ceramics at GE Research.
“We are delighted to welcome Kristen to our team, and look forward to utilizing her considerable expertise and experience in the development and application of technical ceramic material solutions for our national and international clientele in their demanding applications,” Peter Morten, CEO of STC, said. “We know Kristen’s background and experience is a great fit for the pioneering work we’re doing across a host of industry sectors.”
Brosnan began her career at General Electric after completing her Ph.D. & M.S. degrees at Pennsylvania State University. While at GE, she was promoted through a series of diverse roles, including materials scientist, ceramics laboratory manager, and technology manager. She also served as the principal investigator for an ARPA-E project related to narrow body aircraft auxiliary power units, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Materials Research Society. Her scientific expertise is further underscored by her holding numerous patents for manufacturing methods related to high temperature materials and thermal barrier coatings.