ST. ALBANS — The Rotary Club of St. Albans is holding its annual coat drive for gently used or new coats, hats, mittens or boots.
Donations can be dropped off through Nov. 20 at the following locations:
- St. Albans Hannaford, 277 Swanton Road, St. Albans
- St. Albans Co-op Store, 138 Federal Street, St. Albans
- Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 38 Grand Ave, Swanton
- Champlain Insuring, 17 1st Street, Swanton
Monetary donations can be made at:
