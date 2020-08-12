BURLINGTON — Sunderland Farm, a sixth-generation dairy farm in Bridport, has been named the 2020 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
Principal owners of the farm, a 450-head Holstein operation on 835 acres of owned and rented land, are brothers Harold and Larry Sunderland and their nephew, Bob Sunderland. It has been in the family since 1860.
The Sunderlands currently milk 210 cows, shipping their milk to the Dairy Farmers of America Cooperative in St. Albans. Their rolling herd average is 27,000 pounds, well above breed average, with 4 percent butterfat and 3.1 percent protein, all of which can be attributed to excellent herd management practices, attention to detail and selective breeding for year-round calving.
They also credit their decision to build a new state-of-the-art barn with four computer-assisted Lely Astronaut A4 robotic milking systems and other automated features as contributing to their high production numbers. The 134-ft. by 264-ft. freestall barn, built in 2017, was designed for optimal ventilation and cow comfort. Cyclone fans and outside curtains automatically adjust temperature control to ensure that the cows are comfortable year-round.
Feeding is free-choice. The cows are fed a total mixed ration of alfalfa hay, corn silage, cornmeal and minerals. The Sunderlands purchase grain but grow all their own forages.
The farmers plant no-till and low-till corn and seed winter rye as a fall cover crop in their cornfields, practices that not only improve soil health and prevent nutrient run-off into waterways, but help them reduce their fertilizer costs
The award is presented annually to an exemplary dairy farm by University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association in cooperation with the New England Green Pastures Program. Other finalists for this year’s award were Riverhill Farm, Williston, and Standard Milk at Butterwick Farm, Cornwall.