SWANTON — The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile has been awarded a Vermont Arts Council 2020 Animating Infrastructure Grant.
The grants are awarded for projects that will help create unique spaces where people want to live, work, visit and play.
The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile will use $5,000 to design up to seven literacy-themed Little Free Libraries as public art installations throughout the town and village of Swanton.
Each community organization will commission artists to create the designs, which are expected in spring of 2021.
“Animating Infrastructure grants are an investment in the vital cultural infrastructure of Vermont communities,” Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman said. “Now more than ever, we are proud to support projects that weave art and creativity into the fabric of our shared public spaces.”
The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is a mobile library dedicated to promoting a lifelong love of learning and building community connections by providing greater access to books, information, activities and fun.