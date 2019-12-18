ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education program brings puppet presentations on bullying, cultural diversity, disability awareness, anxiety, abuse awareness and other subjects to schools.
When the program needed a new “puppet mobile,” Bokan Automotive provided the program with a new Ford Transit. In addition, Bokan is sponsoring full days of visits from Puppets in Education at eight Franklin County schools over the next two school years.
This year, Bokan is sponsoring appearances at Fletcher Elementary School, Highgate Elementary School, St. Albans City School and St. Albans Town Educational Center.
The first presentation will be at Highgate Elementary School on Thursday with puppet shows encouraging acceptance of differences and a safe school culture while providing tips and tools to eliminate bullying behavior.
The Feelings puppet program for the younger grades will help children identify their feelings, learn tips on how to manage uncomfortable feelings and who the adults are they can talk to in times of stress.
Puppets in Education is a program of Vermont Family Network who empowers and supports all Vermont families of children with special needs.
For more information: www.VermontFamilyNetwork.org or www.Bokanchryslerdodgejeepram.com